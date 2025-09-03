There are fewer and fewer jobs available for US workers

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — In a further sign of a slowing labor market, the number of available jobs in the United States dipped to an estimated 7.18 million at the end of July, according to fresh data released Wednesday.

Job openings are at their lowest level since September of last year.

That’s a decrease from the downwardly revised 7.36 million openings in June, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting that openings would shrink slightly from June and land at 7.37 million for July, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

