Reuters journalist killed: Editor-in-chief calls for probe following death of Issam Abdallah

(CNN) — Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni called for an investigation into the death of Issam Abdallah, the Reuters video journalist who was killed Friday when he was struck by a shell that originated in Israel while filming cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon.

“I am reiterating my call to the Israeli authorities who have said they are investigating to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent probe into what happened,” Galloni said in a video posted on X. “By transparent, I mean an investigation with clear evidence and explanation.”

Galloni called on the Israel Defense Forces to clarify the terms of engagement in the Israel-Hamas war and asked Lebanon, which claims to have gathered evidence on the attack, and any authorities with information to provide it.

“I urge all parties in this conflict to respect and work with all media to ensure the safety of journalists reporting in the region,” Galloni said. “Reporting on world events with accuracy, integrity, independence and freedom from bias is core to what we stand for at Reuters. and it is critically important for our journalists to be able to do so safely.”

Abdallah, 37, was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters, according to Reuters. In its obituary for Abdallah, Reuters reported that he was buried Saturday in his hometown of Khiyam in southern Lebanon and was survived by his mother, two brothers and a sister.

Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, the two other Reuters journalists wounded in the incident, have been released from a hospital, Reuters reported.

Prior to the Friday incident, at least 10 journalists had been killed since the onset of the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

