Plein Air Artists find inspiration at Great Pacific Pumpkins

VENTURA, Calif.(KEYT) A popular pumpkin patch in Ventura invited Plein Air artists to their property.

Plein air is French for the act of painting outdoors.

They set up their easels and worked for several hours on the Saturday before Halloween at McGrath Brothers Great Pacific Pumpkins.

While selecting their Halloween pumpkins watch artists paint what they saw around them.

McGrath Brothers Great Pacific Pumpkins is located at 5100 Olivas Park Dr. in Ventura.