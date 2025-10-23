Opening Day for New Santa Maria Chick-fil-A announced

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - An opening day has been announced for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Maria.

The popular chain will open its second restaurant in Santa Maria on Thursday, Nov. 6.

It will join the other Chick-fil-A in Santa Maria, which is located along Betteravia Road in the Enos Ranch shopping center on the south side of the city.

The new location is at the north end of the city just off of Highway 101 at the busy intersection of North Broadway and Presiker Lane, next to the Hampton Inn and Suites and Wendy's restaurant.

Due to the popularity of Chick-fil-A, long lines of cars are usually seen at its restaurants and there have been some concerns how the location will be able to handle what is expected to be a heavy amount of traffic.

To help traffic flow at the busy location, city planners and the developer have worked together creating a plan that is intended to limit the potential impacts.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.