Banana Festival welcome people to Port of Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.(KEYT) The Port of Hueneme went banana during it annual Banana Festival.

The Oxnard High School Marching band and local Folklorico dancers led the way into the 12th banana festival.

Once inside the port, visitors had a chance to take pictures with with the Chiquita Banana Lady and picked up free bananas from Chiquita, Dole and Del Monte.

Banana lovers also dined on all kinds of banana treats including smoothies and banana bread and chips.

The free Banana Festival is celebrating its 12 year.

It is the one day of the year when people can visit the deep sea Port of Hueneme where Dole, Chiquita and Del Monte bananas are imported along with and Discroll's blueberries.

Cars are a big part of the import business at the port's too.

Shannon Denham handed out bananas for Dole.

They are fun they are nutritious kids love them, everyone loves a banana," said Denham.

People lined up early to take double decker buses to the docks where they could see the cargo ships coming and going and the equipment used to move the containers.

Ken Asarch was one the first in line to take the tour.

"The tours are really great and they are hard to get, so, you have to be here early to get the tour," said Asarch.

Port of Hueneme Director and CEO Kristin Decas hopes people will learn more about the port during the festival.

"We move $2.8 billion in economic impact , $18 billion in cargo, we employ 25,000 in trade related jobs, so we hope people walk away knowing that their port creates prosperity," said Decas.

The port shares the property with Naval Base Ventura County.

It is the only deep water port between Los Angeles and the Bay Area and plays a vital role in the economy of the Central Coast.

For more information visit https://www.PortofH.org