Vallarta Supermarkets celebrates Grand Opening Relocation in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Early risers lined up at 7 a.m. to grocery shop during Vallarta Supermarkets Grand Opening Relocation celebration in Oxnard at Saviers Rd and Bryce Canyon Ave.

Before the photo op ribbon cutting cerenony, the crowd watched Patria Mexicana from Santa Barbara perform Ballet Folklórico.

The group directed by Ismael Guzman includes mother and daughters Adriana Camarillo, and Alicia and Evelyn Hernandez.

"It is an amazing opportunity," said Alicia Hernandez," so good to be part of the Grand Opening, bringing in our culture and dancing, I love dancing."

Mariachi Los Arrieros of Oxnard also performed at the entrance and in the produce section.

Miss Chiquita Banana and Bimbo Bakeries mascot Osito Bimbo were also on hand to welcome customers.

USA Multicutural's Angel and Sohaila Aguilar of Escondido helped create the celebration that also included DJ Fernando G of Elite DJs and Event Planning from Los Angeles.

The first 150 guests received a free bag of groceries.

Everyone enjoyed free food samples of everything from cheese to sushi.

Vallarta Chief Operating Officer Cesar Gonzales told the crowd he got his start at the original A St. location two decades ago.

"Everybody here is welcome and we want to make sure we provide an environment that is happy and welcoming for everybody.," said Gonzales, "Grocery shopping is usually a mundane thing we all do at least once a week, we want to make sure we make is special, fun and exciting."

It was a big contrast to the protests held on the same block of Saviors in June against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Operations.

Oxnard Police and store security made customers feel safe.

Gonzales said they have been looking for a Santa Barbara location and hope to expand.

Vallarta Supermarkets turns 40 this year.

For more information visit https://vallartasupermarkets.com