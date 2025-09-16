People pack meeting in support of Main Street Moves in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The debate over opening or keeping Main Street closed in Ventura is heating up as the Ventura City Council prepares to vote on whether to continue what they call Main Street Moves.

People in favor of keeping the street closed urged people to attend Tuesday's Ventura City Council Meeting that was moved to a larger location by Ventura College due to construction in their council chambers.

They took part in a Street Fair on Sunday and brought pizza to the meeting at the Wright Events Center off Day Road.

The closure includes a portion of California Street.

The city is facing lawsuits over the closure from members of a group called Open Main Street.

They want to be compensated for losses.

But other business owners have done well.

Aaron Duncan who owns Fluid State said business has improved since the closure.

Sky Sunner who owns Happy Place Eatery said the closure makes everyone in his family happy and has helped his business, too.

Your News Channel will have reaction to the public comments and council decision tonight on the news.