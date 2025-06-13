“You’ve Got the Wrong Ambiance!” SLO Boutique Confused with Unrelated L.A. Factory Involved in ICE Activity

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Most accounts attribute the start of the civil unrest in Los Angeles to one week ago in the city's garment district following ICE activity at a Home Depot and a clothing factory called Ambiance Apparel.

Since that day, the owners of Ambiance Boutique – a small shop in downtown San Luis Obispo which has no affiliation with the factory in L.A. – have been receiving hateful comments on social media, as well as vulgar and even threatening emails and phone calls.

In just one week, the onslaught has gotten so bad the boutique has had to update their Internet and phone listings to specify that there is no connection or affiliation between the two businesses.

Ambiance Boutique is a luxury fashion stop for women with an extensive portfolio of charities and diverse social causes.

Their products have different sources, their business ownership is completely separate, and the SLO boutique has a target clientele that differs from the retail outlets the L.A. factory supplies.

The boutique's owners hope this mix-up can serve as an example of why people should conduct thorough research before revealing their ignorance and sending hurtful comments to anyone.

