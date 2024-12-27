Businesses look for post-Christmas sales to boost their finish to 2024

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - With holiday sales long gone, just like old wrapping paper and gift boxes, many business owners are still going strong.

They want every sale they can get to close out 2024.

"This is actually the most important week for us," said Beau Lawrence at the Ace Rivington store on State Street.

Business owners are hoping to finish the year strong and not just rely on what came in with the Christmas rush.

"Having all of the folks in town, having all of the energy and the excitement around post holidays and a little bit of relaxing and a little bit of enjoyment, this is the time. Getting people in now is the biggest deal for us," said Lawrence.

Foot traffic in many areas has picked up with seasonal visitors in town, nice weather and people carrying gift cards and possibly a boost from their employer or family gift cash.

Chris Williams is an Ace Rivington sales associate. "We want those people who got that bonus money or whatever it is to come in to see what we offer, a quality product."

You might find some stores closing or relocating and that also offers shoppers deals that could be up to 75 percent off.

Every city and boutique locations like Coast Village Road have specials if you look close enough and these owners want the sales by the end of the year.

This time of year you often see big discount signs in the windows or with outside racks with sale items. It might be just the thing to get people to buy an item at a reduced price and something else at the full price down the road.

"The sale has been nice," said Williams. "Just getting people in, maybe they have missed something or maybe it is an introduction to our company for some people."

At the Lost & Found store on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, manager Giulia Segal said, "a large selection of ornaments are on the tree in the front window. All are discounted 50 percent off. We have some larger items like snowmen and reindeer and for half price you can decorate for next year."

They are clearing out all the seasonal items for the whole year at half off. Segal said, "we have Christmas of course, and a ton of that, and we have Thanksgiving, we have Halloween, we might also have some 4th of July stuff."

Nearby the Carpinteria Beach Company has a discount rack at the entrance next to a a big display area for a small town store.

Miriam Rodriguez has worked there three years. "The clothes are really cute and very much in style. We just bring in new things so we have to move them somewhere else."

The store specializes in Carpinteria logo clothing, Carpinteria souvenirs and many gifts. After a strong Christmas season they hope the shoppers keep coming.

Rodriguez said, "I actually heard a family say they were doing all Carpinteria gifts so this was a great store to do that in."

Looking ahead, "it will slow down a little bit, but then by March it will start going up again."