Just over two weeks before Christmas, shoppers still carefully calculating their purchases

Published 6:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – With Christmas coming in just over two weeks, shoppers appear to be out, but careful with their purchases.

Many analysts and studies are showing the same trend across the nation, with buyers in the shopping venues, but no sweeping spikes in sales, so far.

In Santa Barbara, some shoppers with more than one bag were often coming out of stores with reduced prices or special sales.

Others talking to a Newschannel reporter said they had a budget for each person on their list.

Business owners across the board say they are ready for the shoppers and have made inventory purchases to meet the expected demand.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

