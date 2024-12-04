Surfliner Inn story poles up in Carpinteria train station parking lot prior to crucial meeting

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The story poles are up in the Carpinteria train station parking lot where the Surfliner Inn is proposed.

The project's application was completed recently, but the story poles could not go up earlier because of the crowds coming to town for the California Avocado Festival. The parking lot has about 75 percent of its parking off limits now for the story poled.

The project has been several years in the design and review process.

The Architectural Review Board will review the hearing Dec. 12th.

Story poles give the community a sense of the size and scale of the project. It is proposed to be 36 rooms with a cafe, rooftop deck, visitor center, and solar panels.

City of Carpinteria shares its Story Pole Fencing and Traffic Plan

Nearby, a new 93-space parking lot would be built in a lot next to the Spot restaurant.

There would also be new restrooms.

The project was proposed in 2020, but a challenge was on the ballot in 2022 through Measure T. It would have rezoned the land for the hotel and it could have ended the plan.

It failed and the process picked up again.

For more information go to: Surfliner Inn