Against the odds Yona Redz start up restaurant emerges from the pandemic and satisfies diners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As a self taught Westside back yard cook with no restaurant experience, Jonathan "Yona" Estrada has become a success story in Santa Barbara in many ways.

As Yona Redz restaurant celebrates three years, it is a milestone you could say has been against all odds.

That's mainly because the restaurant started during the pandemic when the public was not out in big numbers and many businesses quickly closed or never survived even after restrictions were lifted.

Estrada was a neighborhood business at first, and lines were forming. Then it was a step up as a occasional pop up business inside a restaurant on State St. that had closed its kitchen. Friends loved the specialized tacos with birria meat, and a special cooking process to bring out flavors from Mexico they did not get elsewhere. Soon the word was out, the lines were growing and there was a tempting call to grow and expand.

He was fortunate to work out a deal for a small, vacant site at 532 State St. and start serving there as a full sized restaurant, including a city approved outside patio. It was a big learning experience on all aspects of running a food establishment.

City officials were there for a ribbon cutting on November 15, 2020, in part, to support the small local business but also to help with the economic revitalization on a street that is struggling to reinvent itself.

It was not only a great location, but also a challenging one on a block that is one of the busiest food locations in downtown and competition of all kinds nearby.

Estrada also makes a product that is arguably one of the most common in the city, a taco. That is why he had to do something with his family recipe, his growing reputation and his in-person contact with the public to make his restaurant stand out. That blend has apparently worked.

Estrada also made some tough personal decisions, including to leave a full time job with benefits to go at this uncharted culinary adventure during tough economic times. He did this without a bank loan and only the money he made through his pop up sales.

The official anniversary party will be Sunday November 19. The deals will be the original pop up meal with three tacos plus the traditional consomme and a drink for $13. The classic quesotaco will be $3. Street tacos will be $2.50. Beer will be $5.00.

