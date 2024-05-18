Reps. Carbajal and Bacon unveil bipartisan bill to help law enforcement staffing shortages and recruitment

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — In honor of National Police Week and in efforts to introduce bipartisan legislation Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) and Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) along with other members presented a bill to help law enforcement shortage in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

The Filling Public Safety Vacancies Act will provide the federal grant program that helps fund recruitment and hiring. The efforts come at a time where police officers in California are at the lowest level since 1994.

According to Carbajal’s team with an infusion of an additional $162 million for the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, the bill would double the amount of federal grant funding available for local departments this fiscal year.

The bill will also require for the first time an in-depth background check and mental-health evaluation. In the2023 Department of Justice report, local police departments reported a 50% rise in resignations and a 20% rise in retirements in 2022 compared to 2019.

“Law enforcement officials keep our families, neighborhoods, and communities safe. While our departments are stepping up to combat crime, gun violence, the opioid epidemic, and natural disasters, they should not have to worry about not having the resources they need to recruit, vet, and hire the officers they need on the beat,” said Congressman Carbajal.

Carbajal said the bill will help the Central Coast law enforcement agencies and in turn better protection in the communities.

The bill has the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police, Major County Sheriffs of America, California Police Chiefs Association, and the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), California’s largest law enforcement organization.

“This legislation comes at a critical time when many county and city budgets across our nation are constrained, and when law enforcement agencies continue to struggle in recruiting sufficient numbers of men and women to fill their ranks. Not only will this legislation infuse additional grant funding into the COPS Hiring Program, but it will also require those hired as a result of it to be properly screened and qualified in order to protect and serve others in communities across the country,” said Major County Sheriffs of America President, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

The bipartisan bill has a Senate companion led by Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).