Santa Maria crime rates falling since 2022 according to latest statistics report

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Crime rates have heavily decreased since 2022 in Santa Maria according to the Police Department's analysis.

Part I crimes, including homicide, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson, have lowered 30% to begin 2024 in comparison to 2023's rates. These dropping rates are consistent with another 28% drop from 2022 to 2023, according to the City of Santa Maria.

The crime rates during the first four months of 2024 are 46% lower than the same time period in 2022, including substantial decreases in motor vehicle thefts thanks to an automated license plate reader system starting in Jan. 2022 by the city.

Over 1,150 vehicles were stolen in 2022 compared to just 147 to begin this year which indicates a 65% reduction in the two years.

Full details can be found at the Police Department's annual report on its website.