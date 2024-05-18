Ojai man sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing of friend

VENTURA, Calif. – Cameron Scott Lykins, a 28-year-old Ojai man, received an 18-year prison sentence Friday for the killing of his friend, Houston Auer, after his guilty plea of voluntary manslaughter last month, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VCDAO).

Lykins also admitted to several special allegations and aggravating factors including the use of a deadly weapon with prior strikes after killing Auer with a sledgehammer on May 12, 2019, explained the VCDAO.

The 28-year-old killed Auer in his bedroom at his grandmother's Ojai home and dragged his body into the Angeles National Forest before being taken into custody by the Inyo County Sheriff's Department, detailed the VCDAO.

Auer's body was later found in the forest over a month later on June 23, 2019, by a Department of Fish and Wildlife warden conducting a road patrol, according to the VCDAO.

Lykins was officially sentenced Friday under the following charges:

Charges pled to:

PC 192(a) – Voluntary Manslaughter

Special Allegations

PC 12022(b)(1) – Use of deadly weapon

PC 667S2 – Prior Strike

PC 1170(h)(3) – Prior serious or violent felony

PC 667(a)(1) – Serious felony prior

Senior Deputy District Attorney Christopher Harman was part of the prosecution and spoke about the result.

“The true tragedy of this case is that Houston Auer is gone, and nothing can bring him back,” Mr. Harman said. “Today’s sentencing holds the defendant accountable for what the people could prove and will keep him off the street for a significant amount of time.”