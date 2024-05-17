Cuesta College holds graduation ceremony

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Ceremonies kicked off at 1 pm. Friends and family filled campus to support SLO graduates.

Over one thousand students graduated from Cuesta College on Friday.

Each area of study had a separate ceremony every 45 minutes.

Staff say over 400 students earned honors with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Most students will transfer to a four year university.

The class of 2024 completed over 15-hundred degrees. Including 45 nursing graduates.

640 graduates came from SLO county high schools.