SLO County DA files civil suit against Carquest Auto Parts for alleged consumer protection violations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, SAN DIEGO, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that it has filed a civil lawsuit against Carquest Auto Parts for alleged violations of California's Consumer Protection Laws related to unfair business practices and false advertising.

The civil suit, filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, is joined by District Attorney's Offices in Santa Barbara and San Diego counties and alleges that Carquest Auto Parts routinely charged consumers at the register more than the amount advertised on the store shelf.

County-based weights and measures divisions routinely conduct price accuracy inspections and, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office details that from 2017 to 2021, Carquest Auto Parts overcharged an average of 12% on items purchased during inspections.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, in July of 2023, inspections at 43 company-owned stores in 20 California counties revealed that 91% of inspected stores failed their respective evaluations and 23% of items purchased by inspectors were charged at a higher price at the register than the advertised price.

The civil law enforcement action seeks compliance by Carqest and its subsidiaries, affiliates, and parent companies with California Consumer Protection Law, a court-ordered injunction requiring compliance with these laws, and civil penalties detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.