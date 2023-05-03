Skip to Content
Santa Barbara’s trial bike rental network rolling towards another three year agreement

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The trail run for renting electric bicycles in a Santa Barbara backed plan has proven to be popular.

The Santa Barbara City Council received an update Tuesday and voted to add another three years to the contract.

An upgraded agreement with the operating company BCycle is in the works.

The report showed 250 docks in the city and more than 1-million miles of riding in the last two years.

The bikes can be found throughout downtown, the waterfront, in many neighborhoods and out to Elings Park.

Riders can use an App, take a ride and drop them off at a docking station in another location.

The bikes are pedal assist and reach a speed of 17-miles per hour.

Over the last two years, 16 bikes have been stolen and 13 of those were recovered.

