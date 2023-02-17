Dave’s Drip House opens new ice cream spot during the coldest time of the year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who specializes in creatively designed sizzling hot dogs, is now selling a freezing cold product in the same shopping center, and he doesn't care that it's the heart of winter.

Dave Reynoso has now started scooping up desserts at Dave's Drip House. He says the term "drip" is yet another piece of evolving street talk for being "cool."



The spot is not just an ice cream counter. It is an "experience" as he says with colorful designs, unique menu choices and places for selfies.



Bright lights, some shaped like confetti sprinkles, along with pink and white colors blast out when you walk up.



The ice cream is from Thrifty's, Kemps and other sources that have a high quality taste but a lower price point for the store operator when purchased large quantities.

Reynoso says that is why his prices are going to be cheaper than other ice cream choices and you get a free topping.



He is most proud of his Colossal Cereal Swirl. It mixes ice cream with cereal such as Trix, Apple Jacks, Cocoa Puffs, Fruit Loops and several others, through a unique blending process that isn't offered elsewhere in the area.



There's also a "Smash-wich" ice cream sandwich with fresh baked rectangular cookies.



The other top seller is the funnel cakes, something you see mostly at fairs and festivals. They come with fruit, toppings and whipped cream.



Inside the store there is an ice cream sandwich swing.



There's also a bright neon sign that says, "Lick Me, I'm Dripping," a phrase meant specifically for a melting ice cream but one that has raised eyebrows, and cell phone cameras.

Dave's Drip House is on the corner of Turnpike Rd. and Hollister Ave. across from Dave's Dogs which is also owned by Reynoso.

