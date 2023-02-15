Downtown Organization honors handed out at the annual breakfast meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A full room of community leaders and business owners turned out for the annual Santa Barbara Downtown Organization awards breakfast.



The event was held at the El Paseo Restaurant.



The Downtown Organization recapped its efforts to keep the area vibrant with events, activities, holiday decorations, social media posts and helping with solutions to have a clean and safe area.



The Citizen of the Year went to Jeff Shaffer for his work with City Net and SB ACT to reduce homelessness.



The Entrepreneur of the Year went to Hook & Press Donuts.



Their business went from a State St. location to a larger site on Figueroa Street.

Owner John Burnett said he started the business at home and loves what he does."We are just so excited, I wish my wife was here but she is running the shop right now but Denise plays a huge part of my success and I just can't thank you enough, wow!"



The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award recipient went to Santa Barbara High Senior Dacia Romero Acosta.



The Business Champion of the Year went to Women's Economic Ventures. The Volunteer of the Year went to Douglas Washington.

For more information go to : The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization