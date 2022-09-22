16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The fall cruise ship schedule in Santa Barbara will bring 16 ships to the area over the next three months.



It will also renew the debate about whether or not the stops are good for the city or if the passengers coming onshore improve the economy.

The ship arriving this morning at dawn was the Celebrity Solstice with about 2100 people. They came ashore in tenders and many headed off to tour busses with stops in the wine country, Santa Barbara landmarks and the Funk Zone.

A meeting to discuss cruise ships will be held tonight in the Marine Center Classroom at 6 pm.

That site is at 125 Harbor Way.

Public comments will be taken at the beginning of the meeting.



(More details, video and photos will be added later today)