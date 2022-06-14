A wave of flags and patriotic decor comes out at American Riviera Bank on Flag Day 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- There was no question it was Flag Day 2022 at the American Riviera Bank in downtown Santa Barbara.

Outside and inside there were flags of all sizes everywhere.

Bank employees were waving flags as customers came in and went out.

There were also special treats.

Executive Vice President Joanne Funari said "it is Flag Day and we love to celebrate our flag and not a lot of companies do this". She said it was an annual commitment to showcase the flag. "We have bunting up, we have flags hanging from the ceiling , we have flag cookies for everyone, for our customers and we are just enjoying the day. It is great!"

Some of the employees were also wearing red, white and blue glasses.

Later this month they will also have "bring your dog to work" day and in October they stage a creative Halloween display and dress up in a themed costume presentation.