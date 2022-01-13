Popular State Street promenade will be getting trimmed up to help first responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The State Street promenade in Santa Barbara has been wildly popular with many residents, visitors and business owners with only a small amount of rejection, but what you see now will not be what you see later this year.

The city is asking about 25 businesses to reshape their outside patios to make more room for first responders, mainly the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The meandering route in place now in some blocks has about 14 feet of space for the apparatus to get in but not enough room for multiple pieces of equipment and for crews to work around the rigs, especially in a multi-casualty or multi-structure emergency.

The State Street Advisory Committee has been told the fire department needs a 20 foot path down the middle, and on several blocks that does not currently exist.

Notices have gone out. Talks and timing of the changes are all in the discussion this week with the city, downtown business owners and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

The goal is to have this completed by March 8.

Some business owners say the design has worked so far, and changes will hurt businesses at a time when COVID is surging.

In general, businesses with outdoor dining structures on State Street are built out into the area where the 20 foot fire lane will need to be implemented.

Notices have gone out to:

Arigato, Sportsman, Good Lion, Draughtsman, Mizza, Andersons, Chase, Californio Pizza, Caje, Kai, Apna, M Special, Wylde Works, Night Lizard, Joe’s, Old King’s Road, Tribal Rugs, Sharkeez, O’Malley’s, Red Piano, James Joyce, Sandbar, Holdren’s, Natural Café, E-Bikery, Hibachi.

The city is also recommending that new parklets and patios in the promenade area, built after January 25 be made with a portable design. The intent is to move them for special events, parades, cleaning and possibly if large storms are forecasted.

