Hispanic women show business strength during pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From young entrepreneurs to durable long time businesses, there's been an impressive level of survival for Hispanic women in business during the pandemic.

In Santa Barbara, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Miguel Avila spoke at a ribbon cutting for a new business in downtown, Teeny Bikini, specializing in many aspects of wellness and appearance, including full body waxing.

Avila said, "there's been a major paradigm taking place right now in the whole country. Latino women are leading the nation in opening businesses."

He told owner Christina Menchaca she is part of the trend.

The National Women's Business Council (NWBC) Member Maria Rios recently reported Latina businesses have grown at a rapid annual rate of 10 percent over the past year.

In her letter she writes:

Women business owners, entrepreneurs, workers, and employees are at the forefront of this coronavirus pandemic, providing essential services that keep our communities and economy afloat.

Menchaca is in the start up phase, in a remodeled building at 19 E. Canon Perdido Street. Her business specializes in skin care, face treatments and body waxing.

