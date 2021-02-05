Plans for business upswing in downtown Santa Barbara underway

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The recent trend of more diners, shoppers and visitors in downtown Santa Barbara as the coronavirus rules ease up has business owners looking towards a brighter 2021.

The Downtown Organization Executive Director Robin Elander is working with the groups core business district and its Board of Directors headed by Robin Gose. She is the CEO of the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation (MOXI).

Gose is closely working with the city and its team that has studied options to the promenade which runs from Gutierrez St. to Sola St. In the bigger foot print, she says, the area's improvements benefit Santa Barbara all the way to the waterfront, in the Funk Zone and out to Chapala St. and Anacapa St.

In recent weeks, the city has added new colorful terra cotta pots at each intersection and over head festive lights to illuminate the area at night.

In December a Thursday evening Promenade Market began and the downtown corridor retains the Tuesday afternoon Certified Farmers' Market which has since expanded over several blocks.

Gose says she hopes to see ideas from business owners about what new changes in the promenade can fit, knowing that each block will likely have a different look.

The city is studying many options including more housing downtown. Some of that could involve vacant buildings at the Paseo Nuevo Mall which has lost both Nordstrom and Macy's in the last few years.

This week the BCycle, electric bike rental business launched in downtown with several docking stations. There are others in the nearby neighborhoods as well.

Ahead the city will be discussing what will happen with future events that normally use downtown, specifically State Street, including the Summer Solstice and Old Spanish Days parades. The route now had parklets and patios on the street in many areas.

Watch for more tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, video, and photos will be added here later today.)