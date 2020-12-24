Rush Limbaugh says he didn’t expect to be alive in an emotional last show of 2020

Money and Business

Rush Limbaugh wrapped up his final show of 2020 with an emotional outpouring of gratitude for the support he’s received during his battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

“You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family,” the 69-year-old radio host said at the end of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” on December 23. “The day is going to come folks where I’m not going to be able to do this.”

The conservative political commentator is a Trump ally. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in February.

Limbaugh reflected on the year, saying, “I don’t know too many people who enjoyed 2020 — probably some sickos out there who have — but 2021 has to be better.” He added, “I wasn’t expected to be alive today.”

The radio host was diagnosed with lung cancer in January. He shared his cancer diagnosis in February and in October, he announced that his cancer is terminal.

He closed the show, which has been on air for more than 30 years, saying, “I wish there were a way to say it other than thank you. You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you.” He wished his listeners a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, adding, “I hope the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we endured in 2020.”