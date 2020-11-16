New designs for downtown Santa Barbara on display for the public to see

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Drawings that could become a real-life change for downtown Santa Barbara in the years ahead, are now on display in storefront windows.

You can see them on the corner of State and Canon Perdido. They are the result of a long-term project from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) locally.

The drawings show sweeping changes to the buildings, walkways, outside spaces and transportation corridors.

Housing units have been a priority in the downtown area as part of the revitalization discussions.

With the drawings now in a public place, input and discussions will continue and city officials will work with land owners as partners on various possibilities.

For more information go to: AIA Santa Barbara

