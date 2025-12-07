Supervisor Laura Capps kicks off reelection campaign

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps kicked off her reelection campaign on Saturday by the beach.

She held a family friendly event at Goleta Beach with music by Spencer the Gardner and special guest speakers that included Josh Fryday who is running for California Lieutenant Governor.

Capps shared the following about her accomplishments and plans if reelected in June:

Highlights of Supervisor Capps’ First-Term AccomplishmentsAffordable Housing & Innovative Solutions to Curb Homelessness

Secured commitments ensuring around 50% of the units in the state-mandated housing plan for the county’s District 2 will be affordable and for moderate income — including the largest affordable housing project in county history.

Championed the innovative use of under-utilized government-owned land for affordable or moderate income housing, resulting in 320 new county units as a bold first step.

Played a pivotal role in bringing an innovative homelessness project on county-owned land , called La Posada Village, to fruition.

Transition to Renewable Energy - Phasing Out Oil and Doubling County Solar



Led the Board’s historic vote to phase out onshore oil and gas operations and ban future oil and gas projects , accelerating the county’s transition to clean energy.

Building on her work at Santa Barbara Unified, Capps helped lead a major expansion to double solar energy on county buildings projected to save $40 million over 20 years— fiscally prudent and a model for public-sector sustainability.

Public Safety Leadership - A New Plan for a Safer Isla Vista



Listened to stakeholders to create and pass an 8-point plan to address tragic and fatal cliff falls in Isla Vista.

Doggedly strengthening safety and living conditions for residents in Isla Vista by passing tenant protections and securing millions of more funding for infrastructure improvements.

Protecting Open Space - Preserving Our Natural Beauty



Secured the first-ever permanent conservation easement on 36 acres of More Mesa, ensuring this coastal open space will remain protected from future development.

Pushed developers to include recreational and open spaces in their housing plans.

Responsive, Effective Government – Listening to Constituents