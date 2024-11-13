Dos Pueblo High School students walkout to express post-election concerns

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - About 70 students from Dos Pueblos High School students walked out of class on Tuesday to express concerns on a variety of post-election issues.

The student led walkout started around 10:45 a.m. and ended at Evergreen Park where speeches were given.

Speeches on healthcare, reproductive rights, immigration rights, student education, border policies, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate change were given by students and community members.

"Just keep pushing, keep making my voice heard," said Kassandra Chacon, a student walkout organizer. "Don't ever be silenced, don't ever stop."

The students expressed that this was not an anti-Trump protest rather a focus on decisions that were made among certain policies. They hope this walkout inspires other local students to speak up about the recent election.

"We didn't want people that go for one candidate that went for another to feel they can't be heard because there's different opinions," said Isabel Vasquez, a student walkout organizer. "We wanted people to come in unity and be able to say their opinion without feeling judged."