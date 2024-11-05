Carbajal leads in race for 24th Congressional District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Both candidates held watch parties during the general election on Nov. 5.

Cole met with supporters at Cody's Cafe while Carbajal met with supporters at Soho's Restaurant.

The candidates thanked their supporters for their efforts throughout each campaign.

The district encompasses Ojai and Ventura, as well as all of Santa Barbara County and most of San Luis Obispo County.

The two candidates are focused on a variety of issues in the community including reproductive rights, housing, inflation, jobs, and more.

"What we need is to stabilize costs for families for housing for childcare for groceries all of those things that they deal with on a daily basis we need to make sure that we contain and lower costs for every day essentials," said Carbajal.

"I think people are concerned about money and the borders issues and the lack of housing, which is also caused by open borders so there’s kind of a package of items that are hurting our community," said Cole.