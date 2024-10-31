San Luis Obispo County using Dominion Scanners to Process Ballots

San Luis Obispo county is using Dominion to process ballots this election.

Poll workers have been processing returned ballots for a couple weeks now, and say they are impressed by the early turn out.

The election office of San Luis Obispo county have been using Dominion-based scanning machines to tabulate votes since 2017.

There are several stages of verification a ballot must pass through before they are scanned.

The SLO county clerk recorder, Elaina Cano, says early ballot returns are flooding in and even exceeding previous cycles.

"When somebody returns their vote by mail ballot, we scan it through these scanners, which captures signatures. It then goes through signature verification, then it goes through processing what these folks behind me are doing to tabulation to results" said Cano.

After tabulation the ballots are securely locked while they await post-election processing.