Legislation unveiled to rename Santa Maria Post Office after former mayor Larry Lavagnino

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal unveiled federal legislation Monday morning to formally rename the United States Post Office in Santa Maria for former Mayor and City Councilmember Larry Lavagnino.

During a ceremony in the Santa Maria City Council chambers, Carbajal was joined by Lavagnino, several members of the Lavagnino family, as well as current Mayor Alice Patino, other city employees, and members of the public during the official announcement.

The legislation proposed by Carbajal is necessary since the renaming of the Post Office requires an act of Congress. Carbajal said he will officially submit the proposal to Congress next week and expects a vote sometime in the near future.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at the Post Office, which is located at the corner of E. Battles Road and McClelland Street, but was moved to City Hall due to rain.

A Santa Maria native, the 88-year-old Lavagnino is a graduate of Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College, and a Navy veteran. He served on the Santa Maria Planning Commission before a six year tenure on the Santa Maria City Council beginning in 1996, and later as Mayor from 2002 to 2012.