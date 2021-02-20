Recall rally in Ventura gathers signatures to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom

Local Politics

VENTURA, Calif. - Recall rallies are taking place around the state. Organizers want to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

They collected signatures Saturday afternoon at Promenade Park by the beach in Ventura.

Orrin E. Heatlie is behind the effort. "We currently have 1,718,000 signatures of the 2 million needed to qualify this for a special election. We are gaining momentum, and this is steamrolling ahead, and we are on a path to success," said Heatlie.

People gathered around a stage to listen to a number of speakers.

Codie Williams, the Florida founder of 1776 Forever, talked about his two-and four-year-old children not being able to see their aunt and uncle for months.

The program said the other speakers included Mike Netter of the California Patriot Coalition, Plandemic author Dr. Judy Mikovits, and Dr. Simone Gold who talked about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Williams said, "I'm not putting a facial prophylactic on my kid today, I'm not doing it tomorrow and, Sleepy Joe, I'm not doing it ever."

He said he would only follow the mandates of Jesus.

He also told the crowd they have to do more than attend rallies if they don't want to live under communism or socialism.

A similar rally is scheduled to take place in Bakersfield next week.

We will hear from speakers tonight on YourNewsChannel.