Judge quashes UCPD search warrant that would have given it full access to thousands of Instagram users

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Local activists say Friday was a huge win for freedom and democracy.

“The precedent around the country has clearly been that the police are getting data from META, even without warrants or the warrants are silent. So we're lucky that we have the chance to challenge this case in this moment and that it went our way,” said the student, who chooses to remain anonymous.

UC police say protestors caused over $40,000 worth of damages to Girvetz Hall back in June when it was occupied for about 2 days.

A search warrant would have given UCPD access to two social media accounts— @UCSB Liberated Zone and @Say Genocide UCSB, as well as allow them to gather information on people who interacted with or even simply viewed their posts.

Friday morning, Judge Pauline Maxwell denied the request, saying it was too broad.

“There was some surprise that it went through so quickly—that the judge just made their ruling, and the UC Attorney didn't even really try to push back,” said a local student activist.

“Because of her [Judge Maxwell] ruling, people who looked at these two Instagram pages, at least for now, until a new warrant is written, do not need to worry about the police showing up at their door, detaining them, taking them to the station to be interrogated, to find out what they know about protesters in Girvetz Hall. And that's obviously a good day for for the Constitution,” said Defense Attorney Addison Steele.

Defense Attorney Addison Steele was happy with the ruling but acknowledged some students are still on edge.

Though the battle has been won, the war is not over.

Judge Maxwell said Friday that police could still draft a search warrant that would meet probable cause.

When that time comes, Addison Steele says he will be ready to fight.

“I will do what I did this time, which is look at the warrant. I'll make an analysis about whether or not I think it states probable cause. Again, I can't imagine how it ever could,” said Steele.

UC Santa Barbara released a statement acknowledging the court’s decision concerning the warrant’s breadth of scope and says the criminal investigation into the occupation of Girvetz is ongoing.