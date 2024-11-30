Cal Poly gets first signature win under Mike DeGeorge as Mustangs upset Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Mike DeGeorge is making a great first impression!

Just nine games into his head coaching career at Cal Poly the Mustangs have already surpassed their win total from last year and his latest victory comes at Stanford.

Owen Koonce scored a career-high 30 points and Isaac Jessup added 21 as the Mustangs upset the Cardinal 97-90 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

It was the first win by Cal Poly over Stanford since 1977 ending an 8-game losing skid over the Cardinal.

It was the program's first ever victory against a member of the ACC.

Cal Poly was a 14.5 point underdog.

The Mustangs trailed 43-34 and they were also down by 9 midway through the second half.

But Jessup drilled 3 straight three-pointers to put Cal Poly up 82-80.

With the game tied at 84, Jarred Hyder sparked a 7-0 run with a three-pointer with just over 1:30 to play.

Cal Poly shot 20 of 28 (71%) from the floor and made 8 of 14 from long range in the second half to pull out the win over Stanford who fell to 6-2.