Cal Poly baseball alum Brooks Lee gets Major League Baseball call up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Brooks Lee is headed to The Show!

He will make his Major League Baseball debut for the Minnesota Twins as he is scheduled to play third base and bat eighth against the Detroit Tigers tonight.

Lee is a San Luis Obispo native and he is the highest player ever drafted out of Cal Poly going #8 overall to Minnesota back in 2022.

This season at Triple-A Lee impressed with a .329/.394/.635 batting line in 20 games.

The 23-year old switch-hitting Lee is ranked #13 overall on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Lee earned 5 All-America honors following the 2022 college baseball season in which he hit .357.

He earned two Big West Field Player of the Year awards and was the top college shortstop in 2022.

Lee is a 2019 San Luis Obispo High School graduate.