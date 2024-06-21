Officials seeking help in identifying person who brutally killed 4 chickens in Isla Vista, images released

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— Alayna Isias shows us her daily routine, tending to the 4 chickens outside of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.



Sunshine, Speckles, Shadow, and Siracha each had their unique personality, but Isias says sunshine was her favorite.



The community is mourning the loss of what they say was their little family.



“They meant a lot to me, and they're just really sweet animals. Were they were hate to say it, but they were,” said Dennis Berger, who Lives in Isla Vista

Images from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office show a boy in a gray hoodie with a gator mask pulled over his mouth and nose.



He's believed to be responsible.



Witnesses say the teenage boy broke into the chicken coop Sunday and then bludgeoned the 4 chickens to death.



He took off on a bike, but came back to grab one of the chickens before leaving again.



“You never know what the next step will be. And you don't want that next step to be hurting an actual person. And, you know, it's difficult to hurt an animal just out of nowhere.And for somebody to do that, they need help. And if we don't get them help, they're not going to stop,” said Community Compassion Team Cofounder Anthony Rodriguez.



On an online platform called Yik Yak, anonymous users shared stories of a kid matching a similar description killing ducklings and skunks in the area.

The Sheriff's department says no follow-ups can be done without a report to substantiate these claims.



“ As we all know, when you hurt animals that young, it's not if there's a mental disorder, you know, something that is really underlined in him. And hopefully whoever it is, you know, they get help either, you know, through the court, you know, some mental illness help or something like that, you know, because the chicken work just not for the church as a community,” said David Marcengo, who lives in Goleta.

The department says if you witness animal cruelty or similar behavior, to reach out to law enforcement.