Cloudy and mild temperatures Saturday

The marine layer is bringing some June Gloom to our region for the rest of this week. We will see some low clouds and fog into next week as well.

Coasts and valleys may even see some overnight drizzle because of the early morning and late night fog.

Most areas will see clearing during the afternoon, except for beaches where clouds are likely to persist all day. Cloud coverage will get move further inland each day through this weekend.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal near the coast and warmer in interior sections.

Overall, daytime high temperatures will fall several degrees each day this weekend.

On Sunday max temperatures will be below normal by 2 to 6 degrees, with the exception of Paso Robles. A cool sea breeze is coming to bring some moderation to Paso this weekend.

Coastal areas can expect temperatures to be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Interior valleys can expected 70s to low 80s.