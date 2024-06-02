UCSB stays alive as they beat USD 4-2 in elimination game

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lefty Mike Gutierrez was right on the money as usual and the UCSB Gauchos used 2-run homers by Jonah Sebring and Ivan Brethowr to beat the University of San Diego 4-2 at the Santa Barbara Regional.

The win moves UCSB (44-13) to the Sunday night game against Oregon at 6 p.m. while the Toreros (41-15) are eliminated.

Gutierrez improved to 10-0 on the year and 23-3 in his great Gauchos career.

He pitched six innings allowing just 2 runs, a sixth inning 2-run homer by San Diego star Jakob Christian.

The Gauchos powered their way to early runs on a second inning homer by Sebring and a third inning blast by Brethowr who snapped an 0-for-11 regional skid with his team-leading 15th homer of the year.

The offense could not push anymore runs across but the Gauchos bullpen shined.

Jackson Flora pitched a scoreless seventh inning after a failed suicide squeeze attempt by the Toreros.

Cole Tryba finished the game with two scoreless innings to extend the Gauchos season.

If UCSB beats Oregon the two teams will meet again on Monday evening for the championship.

If Oregon wins Sunday night's game than the Ducks advance to the Super Regionals.