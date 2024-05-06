A warmer and windy day on tap

Sunday night was very cold for wind sheltered areas, areas such as Paso Robles and Santa Ynez saw overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s! Winds will remain strong through Monday morning but wont reach back to advisory levels until 4pm. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Gaviota Coast. Expect to see wind gusts of 20-30mph and gusts near 50mph. Strong winds and lower humidity, means fog will struggle to form and skies remain mostly sunny through the evening. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s and it will be a pleasant day, other than some blustery winds.

Another cool and frosty morning is expected Tuesday. Wind sheltered areas will cool back into the 30s and most people will need an extra layer as they head out the door. A nice warming trend is expected, temperatures on Tuesday will reach into the 70s with a handful of 80s.

Wednesday is even warmer and bright! It will be the last day of strong winds, but by the evening yet another Wind Advisory will go into in effect for the Gaviota Coast. Onshore flow increases Thursday so temperatures cool off a few degrees. A slight cooling trend occurs Thursday through the weekend as onshore flow increases a little more each day. By Friday and into the weekend, it is possible that the marine layer will return in the mornings but clearing nicely by the evening. We will stay dry with calm weather through the weekend.