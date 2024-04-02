A toasty and above average Tuesday, tracking a cooling trend

High pressure builds off the coast of California, bringing back the weather we all adore. Some areas of fog and cloud cover may greet us this morning but skies should clear to mostly sunny by the evening. Weak offshore flow along with sunnier afternoon skies help the Central Coast warm 5-8 degrees. Highs will reach back into the upper 60s and lower 70s and Tuesday will be the warmest day of the workweek. Get out, head to the beach, and enjoy these warm conditions, as they wont last long.

We may cool slightly Wednesday with highs ranging in the 60s and 70s again. High pressure will create hot and dry air above cooler and moist air, meaning the marine layer and low level clouds will develop. Areas of dense fog can be expected, so leave a little earlier than usual to make it to your destination! Skies clear to partly cloudy by the evening and winds will be light.

Thursday will be cooler, cloudy and rainy. Were tracking a very cold low pressure system that will approach the area Thursday. This will drop temperatures 5-15 degrees and brings high level clouds with it. Some of these clouds may produce drizzle and rain amounts are trending on the lighter side. Low pressure will exit the area by Friday, just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be drying out and clouds will clear. Highs will struggle to make it back to average and most of the area will stay in the 50s and 60s.