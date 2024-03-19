Dos Pueblos High School celebrates new state-of-the-art Virgil Elings Media Arts and Communications Center in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - Dos Pueblos High School campus is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Media program on Tuesday.

Classes have already moved into the new state-of-the-art Virgil Elings Media Arts and Communications Center.

The Dos Pueblos Media program serves hundreds of students each year, teaching broadcast and journalism classes, along with yearbook.

Computer Science, digital arts, photography, graphics, and animation classes are also taught in the building.

The facility allows all of the media arts pathway teachers to work together in the same facility with interconnected classrooms.

Teachers believe working in the same facility will provide a comprehensive media arts education to hundreds of students annually.

DP News broadcasts a daily newscast to the campus each day, produces podcasts, and publishes a student newspaper.

The new building is part of a larger Career and Technical Education hub on the south end of the Dos Pueblos campus.