San Luis Obispo girls tennis stays undefeated in a special match in the fight against cancer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Tigers remained undefeated in girls tennis as San Luis Obispo beat St. Joseph 9-0.

But the focus of the day was not on the tennis but rather raising awareness and money in the fight against cancer.

Both teams wrote out notes of loved ones that they were thinking of that have been affected by cancer.

The Tigers dedicated the match to longtime Cal Poly track coach Mark Conover who passed away from cancer last April.

His two daughters are on the San Luis Obispo tennis team, Audrey and Marley Conover.

So far the Tigers have raised four thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society.

If you want to donate to this cause you can use the link below.

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=active_donate_now&PROXY_TYPE=22&PROXY_ID=2704740&FR_ID=106758&fr_id=106758