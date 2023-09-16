Goleta ice skating rink hosts family-friendly festival Saturday

GOLETA, Calif.—Goleta’s Ice in Paradise rink is bringing the community together for “Another Day in Paradise.”

Saturday’s event will feature several activities, but one of the main highlights is the “Learn to Skate” program where coaches will be teaching beginners everything from how to glide backwards to how to fall safely on ice.

This is the 3rd year that ice in paradise is hosting “Another Day in Paradise.”

The event isn’t just limited to ice skating. There will be outdoor activities including field hockey and a dunk tank.

The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings will also be there with fun games planned for the kids.

“There's gonna be a party on the ice. We'll have the polar bear out there. We have fun games of limbo. All those fun games that you normally have at a roller rink we're going to do on the ice. And then outside we have the L.A. Kings coming,” said the rink’s Skating Director Breanne Walsh.

“The dunk tank is the big attraction this year because we really wanted to have some fun outside as well,” said Ice in Paradise Manager France Bernard.

The event takes place from 1 pm to 4 pm Saturday.

Admission is $30 at the door and that includes food from the in-house cafe.