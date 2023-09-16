Skip to Content
Top Stories

Goleta ice skating rink hosts family-friendly festival Saturday

By
Updated
today at 12:50 am
Published 12:14 am

GOLETA, Calif.—Goleta’s Ice in Paradise rink is bringing the community together for “Another Day in Paradise.”

Saturday’s event will feature several activities, but one of the main highlights is the “Learn to Skate” program where coaches will be teaching beginners everything from how to glide backwards to how to fall safely on ice.

This is the 3rd year that ice in paradise is hosting “Another Day in Paradise.”

The event isn’t just limited to ice skating. There will be outdoor activities including field hockey and a dunk tank.

The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings will also be there with fun games planned for the kids.

“There's gonna be a party on the ice. We'll have the polar bear out there. We have fun games of limbo. All those fun games that you normally have at a roller rink we're going to do on the ice. And then outside we have the L.A. Kings coming,” said the rink’s Skating Director Breanne Walsh.

“The dunk tank is the big attraction this year because we really wanted to have some fun outside as well,” said Ice in Paradise Manager France Bernard.

The event takes place from 1 pm to 4 pm Saturday.

Admission is $30 at the door and that includes food from the in-house cafe.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content