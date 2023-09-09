Friday Football Focus Week 3 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football of schools in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara blanks San Marcos 35-0 to win 63rd Big Game, Santa Ynez pulls away and beats Santa Maria 49-27 and Bishop Diego loses to Central in Fresno 48-28
Segment 2: Atascadero defeats Everett Alvarez 49-28, Carpinteria loses to Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana 20-19
Segment 3: Pacifica wins at Buena 24-8 to move to 4-0
Segment 4: Ventura upsets Rio Mesa 17-14 while Oxnard routs Channel Islands 57-0
Segment 5: Results of other games