Friday Football Focus Week 3 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football of schools in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara blanks San Marcos 35-0 to win 63rd Big Game, Santa Ynez pulls away and beats Santa Maria 49-27 and Bishop Diego loses to Central in Fresno 48-28

https://youtu.be/svR0yFhG67I Segment One

Segment 2: Atascadero defeats Everett Alvarez 49-28, Carpinteria loses to Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana 20-19

https://youtu.be/-NIqW34xjzA Segment Two

Segment 3: Pacifica wins at Buena 24-8 to move to 4-0

https://youtu.be/_mFOgnZJ9fw Segment Three

Segment 4: Ventura upsets Rio Mesa 17-14 while Oxnard routs Channel Islands 57-0

https://youtu.be/blWBPusNBzw Segment Four

Segment 5: Results of other games