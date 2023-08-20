Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks near Ojai in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported about 4.3 miles from the city of Ojai Sunday afternoon as California gets hit with a tropical storm.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at approximately 2:40 p.m.

USGS reports, at least 10 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater.

The National Weather Service says, a tsunami threat is not expected.

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says they are closely monitoring and coordinating the earthquake.

Cal OES says, it's an important reminder to always be prepared.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted an aerial survey of Lake Casitas Dam, Matilija Dam and the city of Ojai and found no damage. At this time, no further damage is being reported.

During a live broadcast, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says, Sunday's earthquake was the first time a magnitude 5.0 quake had registered in the area since 1941.

"This location is interesting to have it there," said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "This is first time we've had a 5 since 1932 in exactly this location, and even within the Ventura basin."

Shaking could be felt from Los Angeles County to Buellton in Santa Barbara County and most parts of Southern California.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.