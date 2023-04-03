Skip to Content
today at 12:06 pm
6th grade students band together to demand solar at Peabody Elementary School

Peabody Elementary School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Clean Coalition is trying to spread solar technology through schools in Santa Barbara County.

Now, the 6th grade students at Peabody Elementary School are taking it upon themselves to push for the change to solar.

The students will be presenting a plan to the school board for the need for solar. This plane includes economic analysis covering how much the solar installation will cost, how much money it will save, and what the resilience value will be.

Right now Santa Barbara Unified School District has 14 sites with solar energy.

Six of those locations have solar micro grids, so critical power will never go down.

