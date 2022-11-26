Skip to Content
St. Vincent’s Fashion Show and Luncheon raises money for unhoused women and children

St. Vincent's

MONTECITO, Calif.- Fashion and philanthropy will be the focus of Saturday’s event at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito.

The St. Vincent’s Fashion show and Luncheon will raise money to help unhoused women and children to find housing and jobs.

A Silent auction will begin at 10 am followed by lunch and a keynote speaker about the Family Strengthening program at St. Vincent’s.

The fashion show will begin at 12:30 pm, with 250 guests expected to attend.

For more information visit stvincents-sb.org.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

