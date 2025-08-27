Skip to Content
Local News

Locals criticize Santa Barbara County’s senior mobile home park overlay

Locals criticize lease exemption clause in Santa Barbara county's senior mobile home park overlay.
Jarrod Zinn
Locals criticize lease exemption clause in Santa Barbara county's senior mobile home park overlay.
By
today at 1:54 pm
Published 2:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Last month, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted the Senior Mobile Home Park overlay to protect senior parks from being converted to all-age parks and to keep these properties affordable.

At this month's Board of Supervisors meeting, local residents spoke out against the lease exemption clause within the new ordinance, saying it defeats the purpose of the overlay.

Since the senior mobile home park overlay protects properties with month-to-month rental procedures, anyone with a lease on their mobile home is still in danger of being priced out.

Locals hope the overlay ordinances can be revised to include leased mobile homes, or for any other viable solution to protect the affordability of senior living in Santa Barbara County.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
housing ordinance
KEYT
local politics
santa barbara county
Santa Barbara County board of supervisors
senior community
senior living
Senior Mobile Home Park overlay

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content