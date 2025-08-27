Locals criticize Santa Barbara County’s senior mobile home park overlay

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Last month, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted the Senior Mobile Home Park overlay to protect senior parks from being converted to all-age parks and to keep these properties affordable.

At this month's Board of Supervisors meeting, local residents spoke out against the lease exemption clause within the new ordinance, saying it defeats the purpose of the overlay.

Since the senior mobile home park overlay protects properties with month-to-month rental procedures, anyone with a lease on their mobile home is still in danger of being priced out.

Locals hope the overlay ordinances can be revised to include leased mobile homes, or for any other viable solution to protect the affordability of senior living in Santa Barbara County.