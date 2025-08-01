Long-Awaited New Santa Maria DMV Office Opens

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After many years of waiting, the City of Santa Maria finally has a brand new Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

At 8 a.m. Friday morning, the spacious 13,500 square foot building located at 2850 Santa Maria Way opened its doors for the first time.

Waiting outside was a long line of people who were eager to come inside and see the modern facility that has replaced a much smaller and antiquated building that has been in operation since 1969.

In addition to its state-of-the-art operations inside, as well as greater parking capacity outside, DMV noted the new building also includes solar panels and is Zero Net Energy, meaning it will produce as much energy as it uses, and meets all current California building and green energy codes to help reduce the department’s carbon footprint.

The former DMV building was located in the heart of the downtown area at 523 South McClelland Street and was just 4,387 square feet in size.

The new building is three times the size of the old site and was built specifically to serve the growing needs of the Santa Maria and nearby communities.

